UMBC visits Stewart and Albany

UMBC Retrievers (13-12, 8-5 America East) at Albany Great Danes (13-13, 3-10 America East)

Albany, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany plays UMBC after Amaya Stewart scored 25 points in Albany’s 70-64 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Great Danes are 8-5 in home games. Albany ranks ninth in the America East in rebounding with 27.9 rebounds. Martina Borrellas leads the Great Danes with 6.7 boards.

The Retrievers have gone 8-5 against America East opponents. UMBC has a 7-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Albany scores 58.4 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 57.6 UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 7.0 more points per game (62.2) than Albany allows to opponents (55.2).

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. UMBC won the last matchup 55-46 on Jan. 31. Heidi Williams scored 14 points to help lead the Retrievers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Borrellas is averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Great Danes. Delanie Hill is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jade Tillman is averaging 15 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Retrievers. Williams is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 2-8, averaging 54.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Retrievers: 7-3, averaging 56.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

