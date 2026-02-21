Live Radio
UMBC defeats Albany 66-62

The Associated Press

February 21, 2026, 4:05 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine scored 14 points as UMBC beat Albany 66-62 on Saturday.

Valentine also added five assists and three steals for the Retrievers (18-8, 11-2 America East Conference). Jah’likai King scored 13 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Caden Diggs shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Retrievers.

Tarique Foster led the way for the Great Danes (10-18, 6-7) with 17 points. Albany also got 15 points from Amir Lindsey. Okechukwu Okeke also had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

