UMBC defeats Albany 66-62

BALTIMORE (AP) — Anthony Valentine scored 14 points as UMBC beat Albany 66-62 on Saturday.

Valentine also added five assists and three steals for the Retrievers (18-8, 11-2 America East Conference). Jah’likai King scored 13 points, shooting 6 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Caden Diggs shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth victory in a row for the Retrievers.

Tarique Foster led the way for the Great Danes (10-18, 6-7) with 17 points. Albany also got 15 points from Amir Lindsey. Okechukwu Okeke also had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

