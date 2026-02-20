Tucker leads Longwood against Charleston Southern after 22-point showing

Longwood Lancers (14-15, 6-8 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-15, 4-9 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4…

Longwood Lancers (14-15, 6-8 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (13-15, 4-9 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood takes on Charleston Southern after Elijah Tucker scored 22 points in Longwood’s 72-65 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Buccaneers are 9-3 on their home court. Charleston Southern ranks 106th in college basketball averaging 11.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 35.3% from downtown. Brycen Blaine leads the team averaging 3.1 makes while shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

The Lancers are 6-8 against conference opponents. Longwood is 5-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Charleston Southern averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Longwood allows. Longwood has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Charleston Southern have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Longwood won the last matchup 81-79 on Jan. 24. Tucker scored 21 points to help lead the Lancers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: A’lahn Sumler is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jesse Hafemeister is averaging 13.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Tucker is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Lancers. Johan Nziemi is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 78.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

