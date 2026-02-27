South Carolina State visits Lynch and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on South Carolina State after Ashanti Lynch scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 58-55 win over North Carolina Central.

South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-22, 2-10 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-13, 9-3 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on South Carolina State after Ashanti Lynch scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 58-55 win over the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks have gone 8-3 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 6-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lady Bulldogs are 2-10 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 27.2% from 3-point range.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 37.6% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.3% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore won the last matchup 73-53 on Feb. 4. Lynch scored 18 points points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lynch is averaging 12.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Desi Taylor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shaunice Reed is averaging 11 points and two steals for the Lady Bulldogs. Iemyiah Harris is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 60.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 26.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

