South Carolina State hosts Worrell and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (10-13, 6-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-17, 4-3 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Morgan State Bears (10-13, 6-2 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (6-17, 4-3 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits South Carolina State after Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 24 points in Morgan State’s 79-71 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-3 at home. South Carolina State has a 1-13 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Bears are 6-2 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

South Carolina State’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than South Carolina State allows.

The Bulldogs and Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Johnson is scoring 12.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bulldogs. James Morrow is averaging 7.7 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 49.0% over the past 10 games.

Worrell is averaging 17.5 points for the Bears. Walter Peggs Jr. is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 65.1 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.