Perkins leads Villanova against Creighton after 22-point showing

Villanova Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (13-12, 7-7 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Creighton after Tyler Perkins scored 22 points in Villanova’s 77-74 win against the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Bluejays are 10-3 on their home court. Creighton scores 76.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 10-3 against Big East opponents. Villanova has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Creighton averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 77.7 points per game, 2.7 more than the 75.0 Creighton allows to opponents.

The Bluejays and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Dix is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bluejays. Austin Swartz is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Perkins is shooting 43.9% and averaging 13.5 points for the Wildcats. Acaden Lewis is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 27.1 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

