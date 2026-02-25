Oluchi Okananwa scores 25 points and No. 14 Maryland women topple Northwestern 79-57

Oluchi Okananwa scored 25 points, surpassing 1,200 career points in the process, and No. 14 Maryland defeated Northwestern 79-57 on Wednesday night.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Oluchi Okananwa scored 25 points, surpassing 1,200 career points in the process, and No. 14 Maryland defeated Northwestern 79-57 on Wednesday night.

Okananwa, one of four 1,000-point scorers on Maryland’s roster, now has 1,213 career points. The 17.4 points per game scorer has 51 points in the past two games.

Northwestern was within eight points in the middle of the third quarter before Okananwa and Kyndal Walker each scored six points in a 12-2 run that gave the Terrapins a 63-45 lead heading to the final period.

The lead reached 24 points four times in the fourth quarter.

Maryland (23-6, 11-6 Big Ten) turned Northwestern’s 21 turnovers into 24 points. The Terps committed only six turnovers, leading to two points for Northwestern.

Among Maryland’s starters, Yarden Garzon scored 11 points, Addi Mack added 10 points and Saylor Poffenbarger grabbed 13 rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career. Walker scored 10 points off the bench.

Grace Sullivan scored 23 points for Northwestern (8-20, 2-15).

Okananwa scored eight points in the first quarter and Maryland led 20-14 after one. A 12-3 run in the second quarter helped push the lead to 15 points and the Terrapins went on to lead 44-31 at halftime.

Maryland leads the series with Northwestern 16-1 and has won the last eight games.

Maryland: Visits No. 8 Michigan on Saturday in a regular-season finale.

Northwestern: The regular season ends at home against Purdue on Sunday.

