Obanla, Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks square off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State travels to Maryland-Eastern Shore in MEAC play Saturday. The Bulldogs won the previous matchup 63-54.

South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-20, 5-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-20, 4-7 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore plays South Carolina State in a matchup of MEAC teams.

The Hawks are 5-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 5-6 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is fifth in the MEAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Jayden Johnson averaging 3.6.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 66.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 71.1 Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. South Carolina State won the last matchup 63-54 on Feb. 5. Johnson scored 19 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zion Obanla is shooting 62.2% and averaging 10.6 points for the Hawks. Jaden Cooper is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Obie Bronston Jr. averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.6 points while shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc. Johnson is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 27.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.