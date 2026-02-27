Oakland hosts conference foe Detroit Mercy

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-14, 11-8 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-14, 12-7 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3…

Detroit Mercy Titans (14-14, 11-8 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (16-14, 12-7 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brody Robinson and Oakland host Orlando Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy in Horizon League play Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies are 7-4 in home games. Oakland is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Titans are 11-8 in Horizon League play. Detroit Mercy is second in the Horizon League with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ryan Kalambay averaging 2.2.

Oakland averages 82.3 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 78.3 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy’s 44.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points lower than Oakland has allowed to its opponents (47.0%).

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Oakland won the last matchup 95-87 on Jan. 24. Robinson scored 24 points points to help lead the Golden Grizzlies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett White II is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 8.8 points. Robinson is averaging 18 points and 8.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Lovejoy is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Titans. TJ Nadeau is averaging 13.3 points and 2.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Titans: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

