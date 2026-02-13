North Carolina Central hosts Morris and Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (8-18, 5-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (7-15, 3-5 MEAC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Coppin State Eagles (8-18, 5-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (7-15, 3-5 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on North Carolina Central after Khila Morris scored 22 points in Coppin State’s 72-39 win against the South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 6-6 in home games. North Carolina Central leads the MEAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Najah Lane averaging 3.6.

The Coppin State Eagles have gone 5-4 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 5-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 21.4 turnovers per game.

North Carolina Central’s average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.2 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (39.8%).

The North Carolina Central Eagles and Coppin State Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Callahan is averaging 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and two steals for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Morris is averaging 13.2 points and 1.7 steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Paris McBride is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 12.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

