New Hampshire Wildcats take on the UMBC Retrievers on 3-game losing streak

UMBC Retrievers (15-8, 8-2 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (8-15, 4-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire heads into the matchup against UMBC after losing three games in a row.

The Wildcats have gone 7-3 at home. New Hampshire has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Retrievers are 8-2 in America East play. UMBC is the leader in the America East giving up only 69.1 points per game while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

New Hampshire averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.6 per game UMBC gives up. UMBC averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game New Hampshire gives up.

The Wildcats and Retrievers face off Saturday for the first time in America East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Graham averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Kijan Robinson is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Armstrong averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.6% from beyond the arc. Anthony Valentine is averaging 12.2 points and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 74.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

