Navy seeks 25th victory of season in matchup against Colgate

Colgate Raiders (17-13, 11-6 Patriot League) at Navy Midshipmen (24-6, 16-1 Patriot League)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Midshipmen host the Colgate.

The Midshipmen have gone 13-1 at home. Navy leads the Patriot League in rebounding, averaging 34.4 boards. Aidan Kehoe leads the Midshipmen with 10.9 rebounds.

The Raiders are 11-6 in conference matchups. Colgate ranks fourth in the Patriot League with 14.6 assists per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 5.1.

Navy makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Colgate has allowed to its opponents (43.6%). Colgate averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Navy gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Navy won 84-80 in the last matchup on Feb. 14. Jordan Pennick led Navy with 22 points, and Cox led Colgate with 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Benigni is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, while averaging 18.2 points and 4.2 assists. Kehoe is shooting 75.9% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Cox is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 10-0, averaging 76.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Raiders: 6-4, averaging 76.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

