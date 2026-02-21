Navy knocks off Army 81-63

Led by Austin Benigni's 27 points, the Navy Midshipmen defeated the Army Black Knights 81-63 on Saturday.

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Benigni’s 27 points helped Navy defeat Army 81-63 on Saturday.

Benigni shot 6 of 12 (3 of 4 from 3-point range) and 12 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Midshipmen (23-6, 15-1 Patriot League). Aidan Kehoe scored 16 points to go with 11 rebounds and four blocks. Jinwoo Kim had 13 points and went 4 of 6 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range). The Midshipmen have won 11 straight games.

Jaxson Bell finished with 17 points for the Black Knights (11-18, 5-11).

Navy took the lead with 16:35 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Benigni led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to go up 43-27 at the break. Navy outscored Army by two points in the second half, and Benigni scored a team-high 15 points in the half.

