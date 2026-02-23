Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Mount St. Mary's secures…

Mount St. Mary’s secures 68-47 victory over Canisius

The Associated Press

February 23, 2026, 1:13 AM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes scored 14 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Canisius 68-47 on Sunday.

Keyes added seven assists and six steals for the Mountaineers (14-15, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Xavier Lipscomb hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Kahlil Singleton led the Golden Griffins (9-20, 4-14) with 15 points. Bryan Ndjonga added 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up