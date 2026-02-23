Mount St. Mary’s secures 68-47 victory over Canisius

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes scored 14 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Canisius 68-47 on Sunday. Keyes added…

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Arlandus Keyes scored 14 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Canisius 68-47 on Sunday.

Keyes added seven assists and six steals for the Mountaineers (14-15, 10-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Xavier Lipscomb hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Kahlil Singleton led the Golden Griffins (9-20, 4-14) with 15 points. Bryan Ndjonga added 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

