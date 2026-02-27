Mount St. Mary’s and Rider meet in conference showdown

Mount St. Mary's and Rider will face off in a matchup of MAAC foes. The Mountaineers won the previous matchup 70-59.

Rider Broncs (7-21, 5-14 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (14-14, 10-9 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes Mount St. Mary’s and Rider square off on Saturday.

The Mountaineers are 8-5 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s ranks third in the MAAC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Amber Bullard averaging 3.8.

The Broncs are 5-14 in MAAC play. Rider has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mount St. Mary’s scores 60.8 points per game, 1.6 fewer points than the 62.4 Rider allows. Rider’s 35.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than Mount St. Mary’s has given up to its opponents (38.3%).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Mount St. Mary’s won 70-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Giana Hoddinott led Mount St. Mary’s with 18 points, and Kristina Yomane led Rider with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bullard is averaging 9.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Alana Powell is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Aliya McIver averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 25.3% from beyond the arc. Ekofo Yomane is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 51.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

