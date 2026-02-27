Morris, Coppin State Eagles to host Clinton and the Norfolk State Spartans

Norfolk State faces Coppin State in MEAC play Saturday. Saturday's meeting will be the second of the season between the two teams.

Norfolk State Spartans (15-12, 10-2 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (9-20, 6-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Khila Morris and Coppin State host Jasha Clinton and Norfolk State in MEAC play.

The Eagles have gone 6-5 in home games. Coppin State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 59.3 points while shooting 34.2% from the field.

The Spartans are 10-2 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is second in the MEAC scoring 64.1 points per game and is shooting 37.5%.

Coppin State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 64.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the 67.5 Coppin State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Norfolk State won 69-58 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Da’Brya Clark led Norfolk State with 30 points, and Sydney Burris led Coppin State with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morris is scoring 13.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Eagles. Paris McBride is averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Clark is scoring 14.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Spartans. Anjanae Richardson is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 12.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.5 points.

