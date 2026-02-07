Morris and the Towson Tigers host conference foe Northeastern

The Tigers are 8-3 in home games. Towson is 6-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Northeastern Huskies (6-14, 2-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (12-10, 5-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yirsy Queliz and Northeastern visit Kayla Morris and Towson on Sunday.

The Huskies are 2-8 in conference games. Northeastern averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Towson is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Northeastern allows to opponents. Northeastern averages 60.5 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 65.4 Towson allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: India Johnston is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.7 points for the Tigers. Tilda Sjokvist is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Justice Tramble is averaging 7.4 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Queliz is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 54.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points per game.

Huskies: 2-8, averaging 61.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

