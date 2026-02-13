Morgan State takes on South Carolina State after James’ 23-point showing

Morgan State Lady Bears (3-22, 2-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-18, 2-6 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday,…

Morgan State Lady Bears (3-22, 2-7 MEAC) at South Carolina State Lady Bulldogs (5-18, 2-6 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State visits South Carolina State after Tiyanna James scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 66-63 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Lady Bulldogs are 3-9 in home games. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC scoring 56.4 points while shooting 36.7% from the field.

The Lady Bears have gone 2-7 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State ranks eighth in the MEAC giving up 72.9 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

South Carolina State scores 56.4 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 72.9 Morgan State gives up. Morgan State’s 34.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than South Carolina State has given up to its opponents (41.4%).

The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Bears meet Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mya Byrd is averaging 6.7 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Iemyiah Harris is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Mihjae Hayes is averaging six points and 3.6 assists for the Lady Bears. Kailyn Nash is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 50.3 points, 27.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Lady Bears: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

