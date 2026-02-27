Morgan State hosts Edwards and Howard

Howard takes on Morgan State after April Edwards scored 22 points in Howard's 75-67 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

Howard Bison (21-7, 11-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Lady Bears (4-24, 3-9 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Howard takes on Morgan State after April Edwards scored 22 points in Howard’s 75-67 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Lady Bears are 2-7 on their home court. Morgan State averages 17.5 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bison are 11-1 in conference games. Howard ranks third in the MEAC shooting 30.2% from 3-point range.

Morgan State’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Howard gives up. Howard averages 66.4 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.9 Morgan State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Howard won 71-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Zoe Stewart led Howard with 15 points, and Kailyn Nash led Morgan State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’la Bannerman averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lady Bears, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc. Jael Butler is shooting 44.6% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Zennia Thomas is scoring 15.1 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Bison. Stewart is averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bears: 2-8, averaging 58.2 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.

