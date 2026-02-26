Morgan State earns 90-83 win over South Carolina State

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr.’s 23 points helped Morgan State defeat South Carolina State 90-83 on Wednesday night.…

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Alfred Worrell Jr.’s 23 points helped Morgan State defeat South Carolina State 90-83 on Wednesday night.

Worrell also added six rebounds for the Bears (12-14, 8-3 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Eugene Alvin scored 20 points, shot 4 for 4 from beyond the arc and 8 of 11 from the free-throw line. Rob Lawson shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Chris Parker led the Bulldogs (7-20, 5-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. South Carolina State also got 16 points and four assists from Noah Treadwell. Teon Tindal finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.