Missouri State Bears face the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on 3-game losing streak

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-14, 6-8 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (15-11, 7-6 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State comes into the matchup with Delaware after losing three games in a row.

The Bears have gone 7-5 in home games. Missouri State ranks seventh in the CUSA with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Maiesha Washington averaging 2.0.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 6-8 in CUSA play. Delaware has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

Missouri State’s average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Delaware gives up. Delaware averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Missouri State gives up.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Missouri State won the last meeting 79-54 on Jan. 31. Lainie Douglas scored 17 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 18 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bears. Douglas is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kailah Correa is averaging 10.8 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ande’a Cherisier is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 6-4, averaging 60.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points.

