Meabon, Colgate Raiders take on the Navy Midshipmen

Navy visits Colgate in Patriot play Saturday. Colgate is 2-14 against the Patriot, and Navy is 13-2 against conference opponents.

Navy Midshipmen (19-7, 13-2 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (6-21, 2-14 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Zanai Barnett-Gay and Navy take on Ella Meabon and Colgate in Patriot action.

The Raiders have gone 4-8 in home games. Colgate has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Midshipmen are 13-2 against Patriot opponents. Navy has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Colgate is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 38.0% Navy allows to opponents. Navy scores 5.6 more points per game (69.5) than Colgate gives up to opponents (63.9).

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Navy won the last meeting 66-38 on Feb. 14. Zoe Mesuch scored 16 points to help lead the Midshipmen to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meabon is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 0.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Raiders, while averaging 13.9 points. Madison Schiller is shooting 39.8% and averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

Mesuch averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Barnett-Gay is averaging 14.3 points, 9.3 rebounds, four assists and 3.1 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 51.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 65.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.2 points.

