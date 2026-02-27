McComb leads Norfolk State against Coppin State after 24-point outing

Norfolk State takes on Coppin State after Anthony McComb III scored 24 points in Norfolk State's 90-71 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Norfolk State Spartans (14-14, 7-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 5-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

The Eagles are 3-5 on their home court. Coppin State is fourth in the MEAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Demariontay Hall averaging 2.2.

The Spartans have gone 7-4 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State ranks fourth in the MEAC giving up 72.5 points while holding opponents to 43.8% shooting.

Coppin State averages 65.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.5 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points above the 46.7% shooting opponents of Coppin State have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MEAC play. Norfolk State won the last meeting 103-76 on Jan. 24. McComb scored 29 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khali Horton is averaging 7.6 points for the Eagles. Hussain Williams is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

McComb is averaging 16.7 points for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

