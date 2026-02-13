Maryland-Eastern Shore plays Howard, aims to break road slide

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-17, 4-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 5-3 MEAC) Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-17, 4-4 MEAC) at Howard Bison (15-10, 5-3 MEAC)

Washington; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore will aim to end its four-game road skid when the Hawks take on Howard.

The Bison are 8-4 on their home court. Howard is second in the MEAC scoring 75.2 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Hawks are 4-4 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 4-9 against opponents with a winning record.

Howard averages 75.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 70.8 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 64.1 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 69.1 Howard gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harris is averaging 17.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Zion Obanla is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Hawks. Dorion Staples is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 65.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

