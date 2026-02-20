Loyola (MD) heads to Colgate for conference showdown

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-17, 7-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (16-12, 10-5 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-17, 7-8 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (16-12, 10-5 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Braeden Speed and Loyola (MD) visit Jalen Cox and Colgate on Saturday.

The Raiders have gone 7-4 at home. Colgate is second in the Patriot League scoring 75.9 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Greyhounds are 7-8 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) allows 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

Colgate scores 75.9 points per game, 0.4 fewer points than the 76.3 Loyola (MD) gives up. Loyola (MD) averages 75.2 points per game, 1.8 more than the 73.4 Colgate allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Colgate won 86-80 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Cox led Colgate with 17 points, and Speed led Loyola (MD) with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is averaging 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Speed is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Emmett Adair is averaging 16.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.