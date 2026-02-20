King leads UMBC against Albany (NY) after 24-point game

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-17, 6-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-8, 10-2 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Albany (NY) Great Danes (10-17, 6-6 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (17-8, 10-2 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC plays Albany (NY) after Jah’likai King scored 24 points in UMBC’s 75-62 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

The Retrievers are 10-2 on their home court. UMBC is 4-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Great Danes have gone 6-6 against America East opponents. Albany (NY) leads the America East with 14.1 assists. Amir Lindsey paces the Great Danes with 4.8.

UMBC’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Albany (NY) gives up. Albany (NY) averages 72.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the 68.6 UMBC allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. UMBC won the last meeting 68-65 on Feb. 1. Anthony Valentine scored 15 points points to help lead the Retrievers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valentine is averaging 11.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Retrievers. DJ Armstrong is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lindsey is averaging 17.6 points and 4.8 assists for the Great Danes. Okechukwu Okeke is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Great Danes: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.