King, Armstrong lead UMBC to 85-63 victory over New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jah’likai King and DJ Armstrong both scored 17 points in UMBC’s 85-63 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday.

King shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (16-8, 9-2 America East Conference). Armstrong hit 6 of 10 shots (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Caden Diggs shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Reginald Kennedy Jr. led the way for the Wildcats (8-16, 4-7) with 15 points. New Hampshire also got 13 points each from Jack Graham and Comeh Emuobor.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

