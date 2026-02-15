Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » King, Armstrong lead UMBC…

King, Armstrong lead UMBC to 85-63 victory over New Hampshire

The Associated Press

February 15, 2026, 2:12 PM

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jah’likai King and DJ Armstrong both scored 17 points in UMBC’s 85-63 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday.

King shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (16-8, 9-2 America East Conference). Armstrong hit 6 of 10 shots (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Caden Diggs shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Reginald Kennedy Jr. led the way for the Wildcats (8-16, 4-7) with 15 points. New Hampshire also got 13 points each from Jack Graham and Comeh Emuobor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up