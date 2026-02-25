Kim scores 25, Navy defeats Loyola (MD) 78-51 for 12th straight win

Jinwoo Kim scored 25 points and Navy defeated Loyola (Md.) 78-51 on Wednesday night for its 12th win in a row.

Kim shot 8 for 12 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Midshipmen (24-6, 16-1 Patriot League). Austin Benigni went 9 of 18 from the field (4 for 10 from 3-point range) to add 22 points. Aidan Kehoe shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 16 rebounds and six assists.

Emmett Adair led the Greyhounds (11-19, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Navy took the lead with 10:14 left in the first half and did not trail again. Benigni led his team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 43-25 at the break. Kim led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

