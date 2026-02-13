Jamison leads Norfolk State against Delaware State after 28-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (6-17, 1-7 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (11-14, 4-4 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Delaware State Hornets (6-17, 1-7 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (11-14, 4-4 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State hosts Delaware State after Elijah Jamison scored 28 points in Norfolk State’s 75-68 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Spartans are 7-3 in home games. Norfolk State scores 75.7 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 1-7 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

Norfolk State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 47.1% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 61.2 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 73.4 Norfolk State allows.

The Spartans and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 16.3 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jamison is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ponce James is scoring 14.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 11.1 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 56.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 74.8 points, 28.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

