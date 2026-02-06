Jackson leads Fairleigh Dickinson against Mercyhurst after 22-point performance

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-12, 7-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-16, 5-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Mercyhurst Lakers (12-12, 7-4 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (8-16, 5-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson hosts Mercyhurst after Taeshaud Jackson scored 22 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 74-58 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Knights have gone 6-4 in home games. Fairleigh Dickinson allows 71.2 points and has been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

The Lakers are 7-4 against NEC opponents. Mercyhurst has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.1% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 43.1% Mercyhurst allows to opponents. Mercyhurst averages 68.1 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 71.2 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents.

The Knights and Lakers face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 12.4 points. Joey Niesman is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

Bernie Blunt is averaging 16.2 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lakers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.