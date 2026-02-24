Jackson, Butler Bulldogs square off against the DePaul Blue Demons

Butler Bulldogs (10-18, 4-14 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-22, 4-14 Big East) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Butler Bulldogs (10-18, 4-14 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (7-22, 4-14 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saniya Jackson and Butler visit Katie Novik and DePaul in Big East action.

The Blue Demons have gone 7-9 at home. DePaul is ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 30.1 rebounds. Novik leads the Blue Demons with 6.5 boards.

The Bulldogs are 4-14 in Big East play. Butler is seventh in the Big East with 13.7 assists per game led by Lily Zeinstra averaging 2.8.

DePaul is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 42.4% Butler allows to opponents. Butler averages 62.0 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than the 73.1 DePaul allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Butler won the last matchup 73-67 on Jan. 22. Jackson scored 22 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Novik is averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Blue Demons. Devin Hagemann is averaging 10.8 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 36.5% over the last 10 games.

Mallory Miller is averaging 9.2 points for the Bulldogs. Jackson is averaging 9.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.7 points, 23.4 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

