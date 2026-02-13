Holy Cross takes home win streak into matchup with Loyola (MD)

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-13, 7-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (15-9, 9-4 Patriot) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (11-13, 7-6 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (15-9, 9-4 Patriot)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross hosts Loyola (MD) looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Crusaders are 9-3 in home games. Holy Cross scores 60.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Greyhounds are 7-6 in Patriot play. Loyola (MD) ranks fifth in the Patriot shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Holy Cross averages 60.7 points per game, 0.4 more points than the 60.3 Loyola (MD) allows. Loyola (MD) averages 56.4 points per game, 3.0 fewer than the 59.4 Holy Cross gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meg Cahalan is averaging 15.1 points for the Crusaders. Kaitlyn Flanagan is averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 assists over the past 10 games.

Lex Therien is averaging 16.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Greyhounds. Koi Sims is averaging 8.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 7-3, averaging 62.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 6-4, averaging 56.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

