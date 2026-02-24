Live Radio
George Washington defeats La Salle 104-77

The Associated Press

February 24, 2026, 9:39 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Hunger had 20 points in George Washington’s 104-77 victory against La Salle on Tuesday night.

George Washington shot 67% from the field to reach the program’s highest point total in an Atlantic 10 regulation game.

Hunger added seven rebounds for the Revolutionaries (16-12, 7-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Trey Autry scored 19 points and added nine rebounds. Rafael Castro had 16 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

Rob Dockery led the way for the Explorers (8-20, 4-11) with 25 points, seven rebounds and six steals. La Salle also got 13 points apiece from Ashton Walker and Truth Harris.

George Washington took the lead with 15:17 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Autry led his team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 45-35 at the break. George Washington pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half for a 23-point lead. Hunger led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

