Five players score in double figures, Maryland rolls late to defeat Penn State 81-62

Yarden Garzon led with 19 points, four other Terrapins scored in double figures, and No. 20 Maryland took down Penn State 81-62 on Thursday night.

Penn State v Maryland COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 12: The Maryland Terrapins bench celebrates in the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Xfinity Center on February 12, 2026 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Penn State v Maryland COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Yarden Garzon #12 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball in the third quarter against Kiyomi McMiller #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Xfinity Center on February 12, 2026 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images Penn State v Maryland COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 12: Saylor Poffenbarger #6 of the Maryland Terrapins shoots the ball in the third quarter against Kiyomi McMiller #23 of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Xfinity Center on February 12, 2026 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images) Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

Oluchi Okananwa (15 points), Addi Mack (13), Saylor Poffenbarger (10), and Mir McLean (10) each chipped in for the Terrapins (20-6, 8-6 Big Ten), who won their third straight game.

Poffenbarger hauled in 11 rebounds and had five assists in her third double-double of the season, and Okananwa dished six assists and tied her career-high with six steals.

Maryland led 38-34 at the half, shooting 46% fro the field but just 17% from beyond the arc. An 11-0 run early in the third quarter put them up double figures, and the Terrapins opened the fourth with a 13-3 run that put the game out of reach.

Kiyomi McMiller racked up 30 points on 12-of-26 shooting for the Lady Lions (8-17, 1-13), her third straight game with 30 or more points.

Maryland joins No. 2 UCLA, No. 7 Michigan, No. 8 Ohio State, and No. 13 Michigan State as 20-win teams in the Big Ten.

Up next

Penn State hosts Northwestern on Sunday.

No. 20 Maryland visits No. 8 Ohio State on Sunday.

