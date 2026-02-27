Live Radio
Edmonds, UMass Lowell River Hawks square off against the UMBC Retrievers

The Associated Press

February 27, 2026, 4:42 AM

UMass Lowell River Hawks (8-20, 2-13 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (14-13, 9-6 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaini Edmonds and UMass Lowell visit Jade Tillman and UMBC in America East play.

The Retrievers are 6-6 in home games. UMBC leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 32.9 boards. Tillman leads the Retrievers with 7.2 rebounds.

The River Hawks are 2-13 in America East play. UMass Lowell has a 5-15 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

UMBC is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 43.0% UMass Lowell allows to opponents. UMass Lowell’s 36.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than UMBC has allowed to its opponents (40.1%).

The teams play for the second time this season in America East play. UMBC won the last meeting 75-52 on Jan. 24. Heidi Williams scored 22 points points to help lead the Retrievers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tillman is scoring 15.0 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Retrievers. Williams is averaging 10.1 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 34.5% over the last 10 games.

Edmonds is averaging 13.6 points for the River Hawks. Paris Gilmore is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 57.8 points, 32.6 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points per game.

River Hawks: 2-8, averaging 49.0 points, 28.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 31.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

