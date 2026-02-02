Drake faces Belmont following Quinn’s 32-point game

Drake Bulldogs (12-11, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (20-3, 10-2 MVC) Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake…

Drake Bulldogs (12-11, 6-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (20-3, 10-2 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake visits Belmont after Jalen Quinn scored 32 points in Drake’s 87-73 loss to the Bradley Braves.

The Bruins have gone 9-2 in home games. Belmont is first in the MVC with 18.1 assists per game led by Drew Scharnowski averaging 2.5.

The Bulldogs are 6-6 in conference matchups. Drake ranks fifth in the MVC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

Belmont makes 51.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.8 percentage points higher than Drake has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Drake averages 6.4 more points per game (77.2) than Belmont gives up (70.8).

The Bruins and Bulldogs square off Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Lundblade is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Bruins. Eoin Dillon is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Okku Federiko is averaging 10.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Eli Shetlar is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 30.3 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 74.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.