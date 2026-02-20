Delaware visits Middle Tennessee following Houser’s 24-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-17, 5-10 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-14, 6-9 CUSA) Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (9-17, 5-10 CUSA) at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-14, 6-9 CUSA)

Murfreesboro, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on Middle Tennessee after Tyler Houser scored 24 points in Delaware’s 88-87 overtime loss to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

The Blue Raiders are 8-4 in home games. Middle Tennessee is seventh in the CUSA at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 5-10 against CUSA opponents. Delaware is ninth in the CUSA with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Macon Emory averaging 5.2.

Middle Tennessee is shooting 44.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Delaware allows to opponents. Delaware averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Middle Tennessee gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in CUSA play. Delaware won the last meeting 89-88 on Feb. 7. Justyn Fernandez scored 27 points to help lead the Fightin’ Blue Hens to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamari Lands is shooting 40.7% and averaging 13.6 points for the Blue Raiders. Alec Oglesby is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fernandez averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 15.9 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Christian Bliss is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Raiders: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

