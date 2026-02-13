Delaware takes on Missouri State after Fernandez’s 21-point showing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-16, 4-9 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-11, 7-6 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (8-16, 4-9 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (13-11, 7-6 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits Missouri State after Justyn Fernandez scored 21 points in Delaware’s 68-66 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Bears are 10-4 in home games. Missouri State is 5-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 4-9 against CUSA opponents. Delaware gives up 72.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Missouri State scores 75.5 points per game, 3.5 more points than the 72.0 Delaware allows. Delaware averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Missouri State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobi Williams is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 14.4 points. Keith Palek III is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and four assists over the last 10 games.

Fernandez averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Blue Hens, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Christian Bliss is shooting 45.6% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

