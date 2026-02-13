Delaware State travels to Norfolk State for conference matchup

Delaware State Hornets (4-20, 1-8 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-12, 7-2 MEAC) Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Delaware State Hornets (4-20, 1-8 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (12-12, 7-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jemesha Frierson and Delaware State take on Da’Brya Clark and Norfolk State in MEAC play.

The Spartans have gone 7-2 in home games. Norfolk State is fourth in the MEAC scoring 62.2 points while shooting 36.6% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 1-8 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC shooting 28.0% from 3-point range.

Norfolk State is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 40.8% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 54.0 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 60.3 Norfolk State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans. Anjanae Richardson is averaging 12.4 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Frierson is averaging nine points and two steals for the Hornets. Nykesha Sanders is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 56.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.