Delaware State plays Morgan State, looks to stop road losing streak

Delaware State Hornets (4-21, 1-9 MEAC) at Morgan State Lady Bears (4-22, 3-7 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State travels to Morgan State looking to break its three-game road slide.

The Lady Bears are 2-5 on their home court. Morgan State has a 2-17 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hornets are 1-9 in conference matchups. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Liliana Harrison averaging 1.4.

Morgan State is shooting 34.9% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 41.0% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 53.6 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 71.9 Morgan State gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Morgan State won 61-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Mihjae Hayes led Morgan State with 12 points, and Ericka Huggins led Delaware State with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kailyn Nash is shooting 34.0% and averaging 8.7 points for the Lady Bears. Tiyanna James is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Neveah Reaves is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 5.2 points. Jemesha Frierson is shooting 40.4% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lady Bears: 3-7, averaging 58.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.