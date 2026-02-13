DeChent and the New Hampshire Wildcats visit conference foe UMBC

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-16, 2-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-12, 6-5 America East) Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

New Hampshire Wildcats (8-16, 2-9 America East) at UMBC Retrievers (11-12, 6-5 America East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC takes on New Hampshire in a matchup of America East teams.

The Retrievers have gone 5-6 at home. UMBC leads the America East in rebounding, averaging 33.6 boards. Jade Tillman leads the Retrievers with 7.1 rebounds.

The Wildcats are 2-9 in America East play. New Hampshire gives up 60.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

UMBC’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.3 per game New Hampshire gives up. New Hampshire has shot at a 38.6% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points below the 40.2% shooting opponents of UMBC have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tillman is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 15 points, 7.1 rebounds and two steals. Heidi Williams is shooting 39.8% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Eva DeChent is averaging 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Maggie Cavanaugh is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Retrievers: 6-4, averaging 56.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 50.3 points, 30.1 rebounds, 7.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 35.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

