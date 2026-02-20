Davis and Morgan State host Delaware State

Delaware State Hornets (6-19, 1-9 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-14, 6-3 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware State Hornets (6-19, 1-9 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (10-14, 6-3 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces Delaware State after Elijah Davis scored 25 points in Morgan State’s 80-76 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Bears are 6-5 on their home court. Morgan State is sixth in the MEAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Meeks averaging 2.5.

The Hornets have gone 1-9 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State allows 71.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 10.3 points per game.

Morgan State is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Delaware State allows to opponents. Delaware State averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Morgan State allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in MEAC play. Morgan State won the last meeting 80-79 on Jan. 17. Walter Peggs Jr. scored 29 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alfred Worrell Jr. is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bears. Davis is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ponce James is scoring 13.8 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Hornets. Miles Webb is averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Hornets: 1-9, averaging 60.8 points, 26.4 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.