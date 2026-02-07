Crocker-Johnson leads Minnesota against Maryland after 22-point performance

Minnesota plays Maryland after Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 22 points in Minnesota's 76-73 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

Maryland Terrapins (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-12, 4-8 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Maryland after Jaylen Crocker-Johnson scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 76-73 win over the Michigan State Spartans.

The Golden Gophers have gone 10-3 in home games. Minnesota scores 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.0 points per game.

The Terrapins are 1-10 in Big Ten play. Maryland averages 11.9 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when winning the turnover battle.

Minnesota averages 72.0 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than the 79.8 Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Minnesota allows.

The Golden Gophers and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Langston Reynolds is averaging 11.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Golden Gophers. Cade Tyson is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

David Coit is averaging 14.5 points for the Terrapins. Solomon Washington is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 3-7, averaging 71.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Terrapins: 2-8, averaging 65.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

