Cox, Colgate defeat Loyola Maryland 101-98 in OT

Jalen Cox scored 38 points, including 12 in the overtime, as the Colgate Raiders took down the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds 101-98.

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox scored 38 points, 12 in the overtime, as Colgate knocked off Loyola Maryland 101-98 on Saturday.

Cox had 11 rebounds for the Raiders (17-12, 11-5 Patriot League). Sam Wright shot 6 for 11 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 18 points. Ben Tweedy shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 7 for 9 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and six assists.

Jacob Theodosiou led the Greyhounds (11-18, 7-9) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and four assists. Emmett Adair added 23 points and nine rebounds for Loyola. Braeden Speed finished with 19 points and seven assists.

Colgate entered halftime up 46-34. Wright paced the team in scoring in the first half with 14 points. Colgate was outscored by 12 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 82-82. Cox shot 2 of 2 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line on the way to 12 points in the overtime period.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.