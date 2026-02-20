Coppin State Eagles face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on 3-game win streak

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 4-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 4-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-19, 4-6 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-21, 4-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State heads into a matchup with Maryland-Eastern Shore as winners of three consecutive games.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 in home games. Coppin State has a 2-18 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 4-6 against conference opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore allows 71.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Coppin State is shooting 40.7% from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Maryland-Eastern Shore allows to opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 63.7 points per game, 17.5 fewer points than the 81.2 Coppin State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore won 70-67 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Zion Obanla led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 20 points, and Nelson Lamizana led Coppin State with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khali Horton is averaging 7.7 points for the Eagles. Hussain Williams is averaging 9.8 points over the past 10 games.

Michael Teal is averaging 5.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Hawks. Obanla is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

