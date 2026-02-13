Colgate takes on Navy, looks to end 3-game skid

Colgate Raiders (6-18, 2-11 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (17-6, 11-1 Patriot) Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colgate…

Colgate Raiders (6-18, 2-11 Patriot) at Navy Midshipmen (17-6, 11-1 Patriot)

Annapolis, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate comes into the matchup with Navy after losing three games in a row.

The Midshipmen are 10-3 in home games. Navy is the Patriot leader with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zanai Barnett-Gay averaging 2.3.

The Raiders are 2-11 against conference opponents. Colgate is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

Navy is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points higher than the 40.5% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 53.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 60.4 Navy allows.

The Midshipmen and Raiders match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnett-Gay is shooting 43.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Midshipmen. Zoe Mesuch is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Meabon is shooting 35.4% and averaging 14.0 points for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Midshipmen: 10-0, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.5 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 48.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 33.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

