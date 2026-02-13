Colgate hosts Kehoe and Navy

Navy Midshipmen (20-6, 12-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (16-10, 10-3 Patriot League) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Navy Midshipmen (20-6, 12-1 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (16-10, 10-3 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Navy faces Colgate after Aidan Kehoe scored 26 points in Navy’s 76-60 win over the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders have gone 7-3 in home games. Colgate is fourth in the Patriot League with 14.6 assists per game led by Jalen Cox averaging 5.4.

The Midshipmen are 12-1 in Patriot League play. Navy is 5-5 against opponents over .500.

Colgate makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Navy has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Navy averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Colgate allows.

The Raiders and Midshipmen meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cox is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Raiders. Andrew Alekseyenko is averaging 15.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Austin Benigni averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Midshipmen, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Kehoe is averaging 18.7 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Midshipmen: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

