Carvey and North Carolina Central host Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (4-21, 2-6 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-13, 5-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Coppin State after Khouri Carvey scored 21 points in North Carolina Central’s 72-63 victory against the Delaware State Hornets.

The North Carolina Central Eagles have gone 7-3 in home games. North Carolina Central ranks fifth in the MEAC in rebounding with 28.9 rebounds. Carvey paces the North Carolina Central Eagles with 6.3 boards.

The Coppin State Eagles are 2-6 in MEAC play. Coppin State is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.0 turnovers per game.

North Carolina Central averages 72.9 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 83.2 Coppin State gives up. Coppin State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game North Carolina Central gives up.

The North Carolina Central Eagles and Coppin State Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carvey is averaging 13.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Gage Lattimore is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Khali Horton is scoring 7.9 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Coppin State Eagles. Hussain Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 2-8, averaging 66.9 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

