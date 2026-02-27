Butka leads Campbell against Towson after 22-point performance

Campbell visits the Towson Tigers after Dovydas Butka scored 22 points in the Fighting Camels' 65-60 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

Campbell Fighting Camels (13-16, 7-9 CAA) at Towson Tigers (15-14, 7-9 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell visits Towson after Dovydas Butka scored 22 points in Campbell’s 65-60 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Tigers are 10-3 in home games. Towson averages 10.2 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Fighting Camels are 7-9 against conference opponents. Campbell ranks ninth in the CAA shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Towson’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Campbell gives up. Campbell averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Towson allows.

The Tigers and Fighting Camels face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Williamson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Tyler Tejada is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

DJ Smith is scoring 19.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Fighting Camels. Jeremiah Johnson is averaging 18.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 66.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Fighting Camels: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

