Burris and Coppin State host Maryland-Eastern Shore

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (14-13, 7-3 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (9-18, 6-4 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore after Sydney Burris scored 23 points in Coppin State’s 75-68 victory against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 in home games. Coppin State is the MEAC leader with 35.8 rebounds per game led by Shanaii Gamble averaging 6.9.

The Hawks are 7-3 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore is third in the MEAC allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.4% shooting.

Coppin State averages 58.9 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 65.1 Maryland-Eastern Shore allows. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 3.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Coppin State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Maryland-Eastern Shore won 68-61 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Ashanti Lynch led Maryland-Eastern Shore with 28 points, and Khila Morris led Coppin State with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paris McBride is averaging nine points, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Morris is averaging 15.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 50.5% over the last 10 games.

Lynch is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.5 points for the Hawks. Desi Taylor is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 61.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 10.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

